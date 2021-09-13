Speeding car flies over Russian Embassy’s fence

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal is now a patient at the Georgetown Hospital, after crashing into the Russian Embassy fence on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Dwayne Samuels, 42, who is stationed at Camp Ayanganna and resides at Lot 297, Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to the police, the incident occurred around 01:12Hrs on the Rupert Craig Highway.

Investigators said the driver was travelling at a fast rate in a western direction along the northern drive lane on Rupert Craig Highway, when he lost control while attempting to navigate the “Russian Embassy turn.”

Investigations revealed that the vehicle subsequently collided into a billboard situated on the western parapet, and continued to travel further in a western direction. It then hit a concrete block and flipped over a concrete fence, where it came to a halt in the Russian Embassy compound.

Investigators further stated that firefighters and emergency medical technicians removed Samuels, who was in a semi-conscious condition, and subsequently rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where he is currently receiving medical treatment by doctors on duty. He is said to be in a stable condition.