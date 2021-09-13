Security guard chopped to face for bicycle, other valuables

Kaieteur News – A security guard employed at the Enmore Estate, on the East Coast Demerara, (ECD) is nursing a chop wound to his forehead after he was robbed of his bicycle and other valuables by two bandits yesterday.

The man had stopped at a location around 05:30Hrs on the way to the estate. It was at this point the bandits pounced on him.

According to information reaching this media house, the security guard was conversing with another individual when two bandits, one armed with a cutlass approached them.

The security guard and the man he was conversing with tried to fight off the bandits but were beaten. The security guard was chopped to his forehead during a brief scuffle, and the bandits reportedly relieved both him and the man of the little cash they had, and rode away with their bicycles. The matter was reported and investigations are ongoing.