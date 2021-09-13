Quartzstone miner found murdered at Cuyuni riverbank

Kaieteur News – A miner who works in the Quartzstone Backdam located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven, was found murdered on Saturday.

He was identified as Marlon Carter, 34, of Post Office Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD). His remains were discovered around 14:00Hrs beside the riverbank.

Crime scene experts reported that his body bore lacerations to his head, left ear and left arm. His right ankle was almost severed from his body and there were also burn marks to his chest.

Based on investigations by Region Seven detectives, Carter had received those wounds from a man he had an argument with before his remains were found.

Police have begun the hunt for the suspect but so far they have only located his brother who is currently wanted for rape and robbery underarms.

They arrested him and he gave detectives an illegal firearm which he claimed belongs to his brother.

The hunt continues for the suspect.