Quartzstone miner found murdered at Cuyuni riverbank

Latest update September 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A miner who works in the Quartzstone Backdam located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven, was found murdered on Saturday.
He was identified as Marlon Carter, 34, of Post Office Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD). His remains were discovered around 14:00Hrs beside the riverbank.
Crime scene experts reported that his body bore lacerations to his head, left ear and left arm. His right ankle was almost severed from his body and there were also burn marks to his chest.
Based on investigations by Region Seven detectives, Carter had received those wounds from a man he had an argument with before his remains were found.
Police have begun the hunt for the suspect but so far they have only located his brother who is currently wanted for rape and robbery underarms.
They arrested him and he gave detectives an illegal firearm which he claimed belongs to his brother.
The hunt continues for the suspect.
Sep 12, 2021– Club makes donation to Rose Hall Town Council for 51st anniversary Kaieteur News – “The success that the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has enjoyed over the last thirty...
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – President Biden has asked 18 persons from various boards who were appointed by President Trump to resign.... more
Kaieteur News – Watching the enthralling final in the US Women Open evoked comparisons with the quality of tennis in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]