Police Statistics reveal… Fights responsible for more than 50 % of most murders this year

Kaieteur News – According to a statistical report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), disorderly behaviour is responsible for most of the murders in Guyana for this year so far.

The report in the form of a table showed that from January 1, to August 9, 2021, GPF recorded a total of 89 murders and at least 54 of them were caused by disorderly behaviour.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum explained to this media house, that disorderly behaviour has to do with murders that were caused by fights or brawls. He added that these can take place at a party, drinking sessions or even a misunderstanding in the streets.

The Deputy Director of the force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Stan Gouveia, expounded that these murders are classified as disorderly behaviour because it is not a premeditated act.

Newspapers have published many of these deaths resulting from disorderly behaviour whether at home, on the streets or in a specific shop.

Kaieteur News had reported on such deaths too. Some of the most recent ones this newspaper had reported, were the deaths of Ian Singh, Lopez Cardenas Yoesmarit , Ryan Suthgolam, and Paul Anthony.

Ryan Suthgolam, 41, a resident of East Canje, Berbice Region Six, was killed on June 4, 2021, during a brawl that broke out at the Psychiatric hospital located in Forth Canje, Berbice. According to information received by this media house, a fight had erupted among patients there and one of them had ripped out a window and grillwork, and used it to inflict fatal injuries on Suthgolam. Another patient was also left severely injured as a result of the brawl.

In the case of Paul Anthony, 24, of Norton Street Lodge, he was allegedly stabbed to death around 08:00Hrs on Friday June, 25, by his elder brother, Quincy Reynolds, 27, after a fight broke out between them.

Paul’s mother, Sonia Chase had told the media that her sons had a misunderstanding, which then got out of control.

The woman had related that before the tragic incident, she had confronted Reynolds about something in which he denied he had any involvement. Chase had continued that after hearing that, she did not question him further but the young man still got upset and decided to call her husband who informed her to call the police.

She had reportedly went into her bedroom and made the call, and as she was doing so, Reynolds followed her. While turning around, Reynolds dealt a cuff to her left eye before leaving the room.

Chase had further stated that while in the room, she heard a woman shouting outside “Y’all stop”. When she got outside, she saw that Paul was bleeding, while the woman was shouting “murder, murder”.

Police had reported that Reynolds used a knife to inflict the fatal injuries on Paul. Reynolds has since been remanded to prison for the act and had reportedly cried before the magistrate showing, supposedly remorse for the act he had allegedly committed.

As for Cuban national, 40-year-old Lopez Cardenas Yoesmarit, Kaieteur News had reported that he was killed around 05:00hrs on Wednesday May 19, following a dispute between him and his wife.

The incident took place at his Lot 203 Charlotte Street, Georgetown residence. According to reports the dispute came after Yoesmarit attempted to “put out” his wife that morning. Eyewitnesses had told this newspaper that during a heated argument, he had armed himself to attack the woman but she had reportedly relieved him of his own knife and stabbed him to his lower back killing him.

It should be noted that one of the most recent murders stemmed from a brawl at the popular Rio Nightclub located in Queenstown. The victim killed was a Venezuelan national with Guyanese roots, Ian Singh, 32. He was reportedly found dead around 6:00Hrs on Sunday, August 1, 2021, in an alleyway located just behind the Sleepin International Hotel.

A post mortem conducted on his remains revealed that he was killed from a blow to the head with a heavy object and manual strangulation. Although cops have not found his killer, his friends had told this media house that his death stemmed from a brawl at the nightclub.

According to their account of events, around 04:00Hrs that morning, a fight had broken out between a group of Guyanese men and one of Singh’s friends. They claimed that Singh had rushed to defend his friend in an attempt to resolve the issue but he was attacked as well. The friends said that it was a chaotic scene and the individual he had rushed to assist managed to escape but unfortunately, led to the men taking advantage of him.

As the men pounded away at him, an eyewitness related that bottles could be heard breaking. One individual said it appeared as if they were “lashing” him to the head with the bottles.

Singh had managed to free himself and reportedly ran away. But investigators believe that he might have collapsed in the alley and died. But there are other theories which suggest that his attackers might have followed him there and “murdered him.”

These are just four of the murders for the year so far that were caused by fights or as GPF has classified it, disorderly behaviour. Kaieteur News has observed that murders caused by disorderly behaviour are top of the list not only for this year but also for 2020 as well.

Out of 143 murders that took place last year, 55 of those were as a result of fights (disorderly behaviours).