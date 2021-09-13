Man who confessed to killing soldier, who allegedly raped his relative for court today

Kaieteur News – The 23-year-old carpenter who reportedly confessed last week that he was the one who murdered the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank and his Barbadian girlfriend, is slated to appear in court today on two counts of murder. In his confession to the police, the suspect stated that the motive behind his heinous act was due to the fact that the GDF rank was among three men who had allegedly raped his close relative.

Dead is Lance Corporal, Daniel Fraser, 26, of Lot 598 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, and his girlfriend, Sheniqua Hodge, 23, a mother of one. Hodge had travelled from Barbados several months ago and was residing with her friend, Tashanna George, at Lot 633, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Prior to their deaths, both were dating for two weeks, and quickly stuck up an intimate relationship.

According to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, legal advice was obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, as such the suspect will appear in court today for the murders of Fraser and Hodge.

This publication had reported that the couple was killed on the night of September 1, 2021 in ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Earlier, on the night in question the couple was at a shop in ‘C’ Field Sophia, imbibing when around 23:30hrs they left for home on motorcycle CK 9296 owned by Fraser.

The police in an initial report stated that while the couple was heading west along Last Street in ‘B’ Field Sophia, they were confronted by the shooter who approached them from a northern direction on a bicycle, and discharged several rounds in their direction.

Following the killing of Fraser and Hodge, the police had arrested Hodge’s child father. The Crime Chief had initially confirmed that one suspect was in custody and had even noted that a second suspect was being pursued. However, the woman’s child father was later released from custody after police were able to confirm his alibi on the night of the double murder. This led to a new development in the case and the carpenter was later arrested where he then confessed.

While in custody, the suspect reportedly told investigators that Fraser and two other identifiable males had raped a relative of his. He added that Fraser not only raped his relative but was also in the habit of disrespecting and threatening him.

While giving his account of what happened on the night Fraser and Hodge were killed, the suspect told the police that around 20:30hrs, he left his mother’s home at Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown, and went to one of his relative’s home.

He related that around 23:00hrs, he left his relative home with his black BMX bicycle to visit a friend who lives between ‘B’ and ‘C’ Field Sophia. The carpenter stated that on his way there, he saw Fraser and Hodge at a shop in ‘C’ Field, Sophia imbibing. The suspect told the police that while at the shop Fraser disrespected him by telling him that he, “Does f%$#*” his relative [suspect’s relative], before threatening him.

According to what the suspect told investigators, he then turned back and went back to his mother’s home where he armed himself with a handgun, which he claimed that he had found some time back at the “Blacka Bridge.”

After arming himself the suspect stated that he returned to Sophia, and while he was approaching a bridge that lead to ‘C’ Field Sophia, he saw Fraser and some other persons crossing the same bridge heading in his direction. This caused him to turn back and head to ‘B’ Field Sophia.

He added, that shortly after that he saw the couple on a motor cycle, with an unidentifiable male on another motorcycle riding behind them. However, the suspect alleged that when Fraser saw him, the rank reportedly shouted, ‘look he deh hey.’ This is when the suspect stated that he then pulled out his gun from his pants crotch and discharged several rounds at Fraser before he drop the gun and ran west along the street, into ‘A’ Field Sophia.

Following the suspect’s confession, ranks were then able to confirm that the suspect’s relative did make a report on May 27, 2021, that she was raped by Fraser and another member of the GDF. According to information, the woman alleged that she was raped in February 2021, but she had refused to seek medical attention.

Moreover, a post-mortem examination by Sate Pathologist, Doctor Nehaul Singh, had given the cause of death for Fraser as gunshot injury to the chest, while the Hodge’s cause of death was given as multiple gunshot injuries.