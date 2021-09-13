Int’l watchdogs warn of deceptive ‘greenwashing’ PR practice of fossil fuel companies

Kaieteur News – Shell, Equinor, Total, Chevron and ExxonMobil are among the bunch of fossil fuel companies in the spotlight, as anti-corruption and environmental watchdogs sound the alarm on a public relations practice by fossil fuel companies called ‘greenwashing’.

The strategy is meant to deceive the public into thinking that the companies’ operations are ‘green’ or climate friendly.

European Environmental Charity, ClientEarth, said “It’s never been more urgent for companies everywhere to be more sustainable. Yet the ‘green’ advertising of those companies most responsible for climate change and environmental damage is misleading the public about their sustainability.”

ClientEarth said many companies are responding to the climate crisis with ‘green’ marketing, while their core business remains fossil fuels. It said this distracts from the harm, their products cause to the people and the planet.

ClientEarth investigated some of the largest fossil fuel companies and placed all the files online, exposing the means used by companies like ExxonMobil, to try to convince the public that their operations are ‘green’. All of those files can be accessed at https://www.clientearth.org/the-greenwashing-files

Globally recognised anti-corruption watchdog, Global Witness, is also concerned about the greenwashing practice. It pointed to a recent live conversation on the Washington Post with Chevron Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Wirth, as an example.

Wirth was asked for a message to young people who are passionate about climate change and who might have a problem with a traditional energy company like Chevron.

“There’s never been a better time to join an industry like ours and to help create the energy future that we all desire,” Wirth responded. “I implore young people to join us and bring their ambition, their aspiration, their creativity and skills to help us deal with these big challenges and create a better future.”

Global Witness said Chevron is trying to use greenwashing and gaslighting to position itself as a leader in the energy transition to stave off the climate crisis.

“But in reality, it is the second most polluting company in the world, is forecast to increase its total oil production over the next decade (instead of phasing fossil fuels out like the recent IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] report showed the need for), and has an abhorrent human rights record, including a pattern of funding racism in the US,” the watchdog said.

“The appeal to young people from Chevron’s CEO is one such example. Wirth implores young people to join in helping to create a better future, but fails to mention that the company is doubling down on its climate-wrecking products. This would be a catastrophe for the planet – particularly for younger generations.”

Earlier this year, Global Witness, along with Greenpeace USA and Earthworks, filed a legal complaint against Chevron with the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a powerful independent agency responsible for enforcing the country’s anti-trust laws and protecting consumers.

The complaint claims Chevron misrepresents its image across social media, television and other marketing avenues to appear climate friendly and racial justice oriented, while its business operations overwhelmingly rely on climate-polluting fossil fuels, which disproportionately harm communities of color.

The group is calling on the FTC to make Chevron remove misleading ads, refrain from publishing misleading ads in the future, and face penalties.

“While the complaint remains under review, we are still watching Chevron’s ads, marketing, and PR materials – and the gross misrepresentations continue,” Global Witness said.