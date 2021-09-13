Health Ministry records over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 10 days

Kaieteur News – From the 27,976 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, over 2000 new cases were recorded alone in the last 10 days of this month.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony in a previous COVID-19 update, mentioned that the rise in cases and hospitalization countrywide was due to the surge in the Delta variant.

This variant which was first detected in India, came about from a mutation of the SARCOV2 virus (Coronavirus) which is already spreading in more than 100 countries to date.

Kaieteur News’ analysis shows that from September 1 to 10, a total of 2,012 new cases were recorded, with 37 COVID-19 deaths. On September 7, 289 persons tested positive for the virus making that the highest number of cases recorded in just a 24-hour period since the pandemic started last year.

As the cases continue to climb, the Ministry of Health yesterday reported that nine more persons who contracted the virus have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 683.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of four men, a 69-year-old and a 66-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); an 85-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 67-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). The five women who died after suffering from COVID-19 are a 42-year-old from Region Six, and a 54-year-old, a 78-year-old, two 62-year-old ladies all from Region Four.

The Ministry in its statement noted that all nine persons died over a two-day period (September 11 to 12), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 194 new infections, which brings the number of confirmed cases to 27,976.

Presently, there are 29 patients receiving treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 149 persons in institutional isolation, 2,959 in home isolation and 15 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 24,156 persons who tested positive for the virus, have recovered.

