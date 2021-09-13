De virus deh pun steroids

Kaieteur News – De world nat going back to normal; it moving towards a ‘new normal’. Dat is what dem boys feel. Work is nat going to be de same again. More and more people gan continue to wuk from home rather dan gat to spend hours every day commuting to and from wuk, after getting up early fuh mek lunch and to turn up at office and spend lang hours gaffing with dem other staff members.

De pandemic show how wukkin from home more effective and it cheaper for dem companies too wah nah gat to pay so much light bill and rent. So wukkin from home is de new normal.

De new normal is also virtual education. Dem boys hope Aunty Priya understand dat. It force dem children fuh use multimedia fuh learn and de benefits of multimedia learning well known. But dem boys know how at nursery and primary level dem children does learn best through play and contact with dem friends.

So de new normal gan be face-to-face learning at nursery and primary and virtual learning at secondary and university. So nah bother with dem billion dollar school wah bin plan fuh build. Spend de money on providing better internet service and loans fuh dem parents fuh buy tablet and computa fuh dem secondary school children.

But even de new normal gan get delayed unless de unvaccinated go and get dem shot. Dem wah refusing fuh get vaccinated giving de virus steroids because de virus gan spread faster among de population.

Talk half and leh we get to dis new normal quick!