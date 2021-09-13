Car crushes head of drunken man lying on the road

Latest update September 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man was crushed to death on Saturday evening, after he was run over by a car on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.
Dead is Ishwar Mohan of Lot 163, Second Street, Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The accident occurred around 19:20 hrs. on the Farm Public Road in the vicinity of Farm New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to police reports, Jaleel Henry, a 22-year-old driver was travelling north along the western side of the road at a fast rate and ran over Mohan who was lying on the western side of the public road.
As a result, the young man was dragged some distance away. Kaieteur News understands that the driver did make his way to the Providence Police Station and reported the matter.
Mohan was subsequently picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.
The corpse was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Crematorium for storage and is awaiting a post mortem examination.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on Henry and no trace of alcohol was detected in his breath. He nevertheless remains in police custody.
Kaieteur News yesterday made several attempts to contact the relatives of the deceased. However, those efforts have been futile.
Sep 12, 2021– Club makes donation to Rose Hall Town Council for 51st anniversary Kaieteur News – “The success that the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has enjoyed over the last thirty...
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – President Biden has asked 18 persons from various boards who were appointed by President Trump to resign.... more
Kaieteur News – Watching the enthralling final in the US Women Open evoked comparisons with the quality of tennis in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]