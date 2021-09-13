Latest update September 13th, 2021 12:59 AM

Car crushes head of drunken man lying on the road

Sep 13, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man was crushed to death on Saturday evening, after he was run over by a car on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road.
Dead is Ishwar Mohan of Lot 163, Second Street, Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The accident occurred around 19:20 hrs. on the Farm Public Road in the vicinity of Farm New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Ishwar Mohan’s body lying on the roadway covered with a sheet.

According to police reports, Jaleel Henry, a 22-year-old driver was travelling north along the western side of the road at a fast rate and ran over Mohan who was lying on the western side of the public road.
As a result, the young man was dragged some distance away. Kaieteur News understands that the driver did make his way to the Providence Police Station and reported the matter.
Mohan was subsequently picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.
The corpse was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Crematorium for storage and is awaiting a post mortem examination.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on Henry and no trace of alcohol was detected in his breath. He nevertheless remains in police custody.
Kaieteur News yesterday made several attempts to contact the relatives of the deceased. However, those efforts have been futile.

