Boat captain dies after attending funeral

Latest update September 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A boat captain identified as Raul Sandy, 22, met his demise yesterday afternoon, after his boat reportedly collided with a tree in the Dredge Creek Canal, located in the Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two.
Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the accident occurred around 12:30hrs while Sandy was returning home from attending the funeral of a loved one.
This publication was told that Sandy is a miner from the Dredge Creek area, and at the time of the accident his wooden boat, powered by an outboard engine, collided with a tree.
Sources familiar with the matter claimed that Sandy was under the influence of alcohol when he left. Reports are that while on the way home Sandy lost control of the vessel, and collided with a tree along the dredge creek canal.
As a result of the impact he sustained injuries to his face, and fell overboard. Based on a photograph seen by this media house, Sandy’s face was disfigured.
Kaieteur News understands that a small search party had located his body some 30 minutes after the crash. The body was then transported to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital, Charity, where it was officially pronounced dead by a doctor.
Sandy’s father, Alleyne Sandy said he received word of the accident while he was still at the funeral.
Sep 12, 2021– Club makes donation to Rose Hall Town Council for 51st anniversary Kaieteur News – “The success that the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has enjoyed over the last thirty...
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 12, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – President Biden has asked 18 persons from various boards who were appointed by President Trump to resign.... more
Kaieteur News – Watching the enthralling final in the US Women Open evoked comparisons with the quality of tennis in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It was predictable that, in an attempt to show that they are capable of collaboration,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]