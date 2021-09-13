Boat captain dies after attending funeral

Kaieteur News – A boat captain identified as Raul Sandy, 22, met his demise yesterday afternoon, after his boat reportedly collided with a tree in the Dredge Creek Canal, located in the Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the accident occurred around 12:30hrs while Sandy was returning home from attending the funeral of a loved one.

This publication was told that Sandy is a miner from the Dredge Creek area, and at the time of the accident his wooden boat, powered by an outboard engine, collided with a tree.

Sources familiar with the matter claimed that Sandy was under the influence of alcohol when he left. Reports are that while on the way home Sandy lost control of the vessel, and collided with a tree along the dredge creek canal.

As a result of the impact he sustained injuries to his face, and fell overboard. Based on a photograph seen by this media house, Sandy’s face was disfigured.

Kaieteur News understands that a small search party had located his body some 30 minutes after the crash. The body was then transported to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital, Charity, where it was officially pronounced dead by a doctor.

Sandy’s father, Alleyne Sandy said he received word of the accident while he was still at the funeral.