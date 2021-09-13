Bartica accident victim succumbs to injuries

Kaieteur News – One of the seven persons hospitalized after a pick-up toppled along the Byderado Public Road in Bartica, Region Seven on Sunday, September 5, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday night.

That individual was identified as 16-year-old Angel Hope, a student of the Three Miles Secondary School and a resident of Mora Camp, Bartica.

According to police, she passed away around 22:30 hrs .while receiving medical attention. The young woman had sustained severe head injuries and was airlifted along with others involved in the accident to Georgetown for treatment in the city.

Kaieteur News understands that Hope was in critical condition and was placed on life support at the Liliendaal COVID-19 Hospital located on the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Doctors were battling to save her life and her relatives had hoped that she would survive. Her friends and even the Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall was praying for her recovery but her heart stopped beating on Saturday evening.

She was described by her friends as funny, kind and a beautiful individual who was always willing to take part in community activities.

Hope was travelling along with a family of six in a pick-up on a Sunday September 5, when the driver lost control of the vehicle around 17:30Hrs. As a result, the vehicle toppled several times along the road before colliding with a truck.

The occupants of the pick-up were reportedly flung out of the vehicle and onto the paved road.

Still hospitalized from the accident are the driver of the pick-up, 55-year-old Mark Nurse who reportedly suffered a fractured spine; Duana Nurse, 8; Donaire Nurse, 6; Condoleezza Nurse, 15; and Caroline Nurse, 41.