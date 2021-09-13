Latest update September 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Are we for real living in Guyana? No commissioner, no id card. Take away the identity card issued from GECOM and let that body deal with election only. Create an agency that deals with identity cards with an expiration date and let the citizens pay for the service. Are we going to use GECOM to maintain political control for the next 50 years as in the past 50 years? It is a hassle to get an ID card. Investigate please. Give some consideration.
Thank you.
Sheik Deen
Former Deputy Mayor N/A
