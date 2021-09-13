Are we for real?

Dear Editor,

Are we for real living in Guyana? No commissioner, no id card. Take away the identity card issued from GECOM and let that body deal with election only. Create an agency that deals with identity cards with an expiration date and let the citizens pay for the service. Are we going to use GECOM to maintain political control for the next 50 years as in the past 50 years? It is a hassle to get an ID card. Investigate please. Give some consideration.

Thank you.

Sheik Deen

Former Deputy Mayor N/A