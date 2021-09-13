First Lady’s No.3 Beach Park Project commences

Latest update September 13th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2021 News
– play area, parking, vending and 24-hour security among amenities to be included
Kaieteur News – As part of First Lady Arya Ali’s vision for her National Beautification Project, work has commenced for the clearing of a large piece of land located near the No.3 Beach. The land is being cleared by the Regional Democratic Council and land filling is expected to start shortly.
The First Lady on Friday visited the location with the Regional Chairman, David Armogan, Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud, Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain and members of her team to have a firsthand look at the progress of the project.
Regional Chairman, David Armogan told reporters that the First Lady “wants to make it a children’s play park, with some swings and other amenities that children can use, together with washroom facilities and a tarmac so they can play games.”
He added that 300x 300 square feet of land space is currently being cleared, and is expected to be completed shortly.
The project itself will be a first for the beach where thousands of Guyanese flock for various occasions. It is the premier tourism spot for visiting foreigners and persons from other regions. Families choose the weekends to relax and take a dip in the waters but since the pandemic hit, the beach has not seen much activity. The First Lady however is looking to enhance the location with her vision of beautifying the nation.
Plans were outlined earlier in the year to beautify the No.63 beach, and those plans were discussed with the private sector which gave a commitment to contribute to the project.
