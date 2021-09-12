Why did our leaders giveaway our beautiful Guyana?

Dear Editor,

This caption is somewhat liken to a blind man who in the course of speaking on national television told this nation that when his sister received the news that he had gone blind, her first remark to him was “meh brother yuh done, yuh done”.

Our leaders today in their bitter rivalry to govern this country has apparently made a deal with the devil who has played and plagued both the PPP/C and APNU to the max having them wrapped around his finger as a piece of unworldly and useless material. It is now crystal clear that our great leaders are taking us north to drown us in the rough Atlantic Ocean in the abyss of poverty and despair.

As such, I am once again compelled to add to the words of the blind man, Guyana “yuh done, yuh done.”

However, in order to salvage pride and solidarity, there still exists a small ray of light at the end of the tunnel, majestic steps have to be taken so that all Guyanese can have their equal share of profit from our God-given oil wealth.

It is also very clear that this feat cannot be achieved by our past and present leaders; their mere silent on this subject is tantamount to admission of guilt. It is now imperative of us to work in unity in taking whatever major actions necessary in order to remove the white albatross which has been unceremoniously placed around our fragile neck.

Ronald Alexander Drakes