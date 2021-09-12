Secretary does gat more power dan de boss!

Latest update September 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Cabinet Outreach gat plenty people in Essequibo excited. Dem never see so much procession of Ministers in dem life.
Dem people of Essequibo seh how dem never see so much Pardo pon dem road like during de retreat. And some people when dem see tent, dem does think is wedding house, nah guvament meeting.
But de Outreach come and gone. Some people tell dem Ministas dem problem. Dem now gat to wait on de solution. Some ah dem gat a lang, lang wait.
One man tun to one ah dem Ministas and ask he, “Yuh can’t remember me?” As if de Minister supposed to remember he.
But people get excited and go home and tell dem family how dem get fuh talk to dem Ministas. But dem boys wan dem fuh wait till next week and call dem Ministas phone and ask fuh talk to de Minista. And see how many ah dem gan get through.
Some ah de Ministas does know yuh good when dem deh pon Outreach and at political rally. But when yuh tun up at dem office, dem staff does ask yuh if yuh gat wan appointment.
Sometimes yuh does wonder who gat more power: de secretary or de Minista? Some ah dem secretary does be haughty and dem does wan know yuh business.
And if yuh tell dem, dem does want tell yuh wat fuh do. Anything other than let you see de Minista. Dem does guard dem boss like if dem is de royal jewels.
Talk half and nah ask whether de Vee Pee went on de Outreach!
