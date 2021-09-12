RHTYSC honors Moses Ramchandren with highest award – Dolphin Award of Excellence

– Club makes donation to Rose Hall Town Council for 51st anniversary

Kaieteur News – “The success that the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS has enjoyed over the last thirty years would not have been possible if you and the other sixteen founders did not have the vision and courage to lay the foundation for the current leaders to build on. You served as our first Secretary for over five years and you were a mentor and role model to all of us and that is why we are very proud to honour you today with our highest award- the Dolphin Award of Excellence,” the words of long standing Secretary/CEO of the RHTYSC, MS Hilbert Foster as he spoke at a simple presentation ceremony at the St Francis Community Developers Center in Rose Hall Town.

Moses Ramchandren, who served as the first Secretary of Guyana’s leading youth and sports club from its formation in September 1990 to 1995, was honoured with the club two highest awards – The Dolphin Award of Excellence and the Zenith Award of Excellence. The Dolphin Award is specially reserved for a total of one hundred outstanding Guyanese, while the Zenith Award is the highest Award that a RHTYSC member can receive for outstanding service. Foster expressed thanks to the former Secretary for his outstanding contribution to the early development of the organisation.

Ramchandren who migrated to the United States of America in 1997 also served as the club’s vice captain at the second division level and was a successful wicketkeeper/opening batsman. Foster noted that Ramchandren had every right to be proud as the club he had assisted to form has gone on to become a household name in Guyana and is the only youth and sports club in Guyana to have ever receive a national award.

The RHTYSC has won over one hundred cricket tournaments at different levels and has produced one hundred and eight payers for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. It has also won five Guyana Cricket Club of the year awards: in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2016. Among the players that have represented the club are Shawn Grant, Neil Williams, Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Esaun Crandon, Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Kevin Sinclair, Kevelon Anderson, Konathan Rampersaud, Askhay Homraj, Dominic Rikhi, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheeneta Grimmond and Shabaki Gajnabi.

A humble Ramchandren expressed gratitude to the management of the club for honouring him and stated that he was very impressed with the achievements since he migrated. He committed himself to assisting the club to fulfill its mandate of serving youths and the less fortunate.

Meanwhile on Wednesday last, the club also handed over a donation of items under its Basil Butcher Trust Fund to the Mayor and Town Council of Rose Hall Town to assist the council to celebrate the fifty first anniversary of the township. The donation included two cycles, educational materials, trophies, medals, certificate frames, national flags and gifts. Foster, stated that the club was pleased to be associated with Guyana smallest township and was committed to assisting the town council to make a positive difference for residents.

The teams making the presentations were Poonai Pharmacy under 12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes under 15, Bakewell under 17 and Second division, Metro females, Pepsi under 19 and