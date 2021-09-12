Multi-million $$$ East Bank Demerara overpasses quickly becoming white elephants

Kaieteur News – Even as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government awaits the completion of a forensic audit into the procurement, construction and operation of the East Bank Demerara pedestrian overpasses and their elevators, the multi-million dollar structures are daily deteriorating. Added to this, Kaieteur News has learnt that unlike when they were first introduced, fewer persons are utilising them to cross the East Bank Demerara thoroughfare.

The overpasses located at Houston, Eccles, Peter’s Hall, Providence and Diamond, were reportedly constructed at a cost of $488.5 million while the elevators were reportedly installed at $12.2 million each. A total of 10 elevators were installed – two at each overpass.

The overpass project, done under the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change regime (2015 – 2020), saw S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies constructing the overpasses at Diamond and Providence while B&J Civil Works erected those at Peter’s Hall, Eccles and Houston. The elevators were manufactured by Swedish company, Cibes Lift Group AB, and supplied by RBP Lift Limited of Trinidad and Tobago.

But in less than five years after installation, each of the overpasses is showing signs of deterioration. Not only is there rusting of the metal structures in some sections but the lack of maintenance is evident by the build-up of moss in some areas. In fact, during a recent visit to the overpasses, pieces of garbage, including clothing were strewn along the stairway and below some of them.

Added to this, all 10 of the elevators were inoperable when this publication visited. A monitor at one of the elevators indicated that a battery was missing also and some persons who conduct business in proximity to some of the overpasses indicated that “hardly” persons are using them these days.

The APNU+AFC government had employed persons to operate the elevators but clearly their services are currently not required. This publication was however unable to ascertain whether those persons are still employed in that capacity.

Also, there were reports that the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) is responsible for the maintenance of the overpasses but when contacted, officials there revealed that while that government entity has being doing maintenance of the aesthetics, this is only done “from time to time.” This obtains, one of the officials revealed, since the DHBC does not receive a budget to facilitate works in this regard.

Following an inspection of the overpasses earlier this year, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, had revealed that the overpasses will be subject to a forensic audit by the Auditor General, Deodat Sharma.

Minister Edghill in a statement had said, “10 elevators were bought for these five overpasses and none of the elevator systems on these overpasses are functioning. As a matter of fact, the technical people have advised me [that] since installation, they have not really worked. All that we have here is a scandal. Monies spent and there is no benefit for the people because…10 elevators became non-functional and people still struggling to get up and down these stairs.”

In stating his displeasure that the project represents a waste of taxpayers’ money, he added “We have had situations where people got stuck in these elevators. The doors are not functioning properly and they are not available… Significant sums have been spent on these five overpasses and elevators. This is a project that was [done in] 2018. We are now in 2021, maybe the warranty period is already dead and we do not have the benefit.”

When contacted last week, Auditor General Sharma said that the audit process is on-going and his report is expected to be completed by the end of the month detailing all of his findings.