Is D. Sawh Mechanical qualified to build pump station?

Latest update September 12th, 2021 12:26 AM
Sep 12, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
On Sept. 2, a cabinet note approved a contract for construction of a pump station at Adventure on the Corentyne. The contract was awarded to bidder, D. Sawh Mechanical Workshop, of Bush Lot for the amount of $446,854,320.00 as stated in cabinet decision note CP (2021)09.02.5 (d)(xxvi); tender FS: NPTAB:212/2021/21. There are questions about this contract.
Was the tender process a sham? Did D. Sawh Mechanical meet the criteria for the contract? If not, was it assured that the qualifying requirement would be ignored and as such went ahead with putting in a bid?
One of the qualifying requirements stated in the tender is the undertaking of major civil works. D. Sawh Mechanical is known to be a mechanic. D. Sawh Mechanical is not on record as ever building a pump station or undertaking major civil works. Several contractors put in a bid for the job. Other bidders have a proven track record in major civil work. So how and why was Sawh Mechanical chosen for this task?
Sawh was known to be very friendly with the then coalition government getting a lot of contracts but not to build pumps. During the coalition government, Sawh was viewed as “Harmon’s right hand person.” Now he is close with PPP Ministers and top brass. Can the President, head of the cabinet, justify awarding this contract to Sawh?
Yours truly,
Jillian Adams
