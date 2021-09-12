Foster assures Upper Corentyne clubs of BCB continued support

– Hands over developmental fund to UCCA

Kaieteur News – President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster on Thursday last met with clubs registered with the Upper Corentyne Sub Association and reassured them that the cricket board would continue to invest heavily in their development. The meeting which was held at the No 72 Cut and Load Cricket Ground was attended by most of the twenty eight clubs registered to the association. Foster was accompanied by Vice President Qualis Wynter, Secretary Angela Haniff, Executive Lykden Edwards and UCCA President Dennis D’Andrade.

Foster who was making his 103rd visit to the area on cricket related issues since his election in 2018, informed the clubs that the BCB was aiming for a restart of the 2021 season sometime in October and announced that senior teams in Upper Corentyne would be involved in three tournaments for the rest in the year. The tournaments would be the Vishu Super Store 40 overs, Vitality Inc 20/20 and the NPG Packing Ltd 100 balls.

Teams with junior sections would be involved in several tournaments which would have already started before the season was suspended in March due to the rainy season. Junior cricket would be played at the under 13, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 23 levels, while first division teams are expected to play in at least two knockout tournaments before the end of the year. One female tournament would also be played.

The BCB President also informed the clubs that only vaccinated players would be allowed to play in tournaments organised by the board, in keeping with policies laid down by the Government. No spectators, liquor bars or music would be allowed at matches, while social distancing and the wearing of masks in the pavillion would be required. Foster sternly warned that clubs who break the regulations would be debarred for the rest of the year as the BCB would be adopting a no nonsense attitude in an effort to keep everyone safe. The BCB, he also announced, would expect players to play for the clubs they had register with earlier this year. Among other topics discussed at the meeting were umpiring at matches, preparation of grounds, hosting of a mini cricket academy for youths in the area, youth coaching manual, assistance to clubs, unauthorised cricket matches despite covid regulations and the distribution of cricket gears to youth cricketers in the area.

Foster announced that he plans to seek another two years term when the BCB hosts its Annual General Meeting in December and reassured the clubs that his administration would continue to invest heavily in the area. The board also took the opportunity to announce and hand over a developmental cash grant of one hundred thousand dollars to the UCCA. The funds would assist the active sub association to manage cricket in the area on a day to day basis and Foster also announced that the West Berbice Cricket Association and the Berbice River Cricket Association would also get developmental grants along with the Berbice Cricket Umpires Association.

UCCA President Dennis D’Andrade expressed thanks to Foster for his unmatched interest in the development of the game in the sub association, noting that Foster was the most visible leader in the history of Berbice cricket who was always available to talk to players and listen to suggestions. Most importantly, he noted that every single promise has been fulfilled. The developmental grant also represented the first of its kind from the parent body and the UCCA President stated that it would be used for the intended purpose.

Foster informed the gathering that he would be seeking his third and final two years term when the board hosts its Annual General Meeting in December. He stated that he was committed to making Berbice cricket, the role model of West Indies cricket and to make sure that every person feel part of the system even if they are not supportive of his slate.