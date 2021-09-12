Former Mayor, Everett Harewood A.A., remembered for his sterling contribution to Corriverton

Kaieteur News – Everett Nathaniel Harewood A.A, a former Mayor of the Town of Corriverton who recently passed away, is today being remembered for his sterling contribution to the township and his dedication in providing assistance for the less fortunate.

According to his children Samantha Boucher, Jason and Allison Harewood, in a tribute to their father titled: “Reflections of our Father, through the eyes of his children,” as Mayor and a member of the Corriverton Town Council, Mr. Harewood was instrumental in a number of social initiatives. Among these were the development, renaming and dedication of many streets in Corriverton, the development and expansion of the Corriverton Market, the development of the Pavilion and Sports Ground at Scottsburg as well as the Corriverton Civic Centre and Library.

He was also responsible for organising the Town’s 20th Anniversary celebrations during which the first Ms. Corriverton Beauty Pageant was held. He also organised the Corriverton Exhibition and Trade Fair and the publication of a Newsletter showcasing the events held to commemorate the anniversary.

The former Justice of the Peace, who came from humble and respectful beginnings, made his way to great beyond Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

According to his children, the former Mayor was the son of a migrant couple Gabriel and Eva Harewood from Barbados. His father was a labourer who was employed at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Skeldon Estate. When he was afforded the opportunity by GuySuCo to purchase the property at 140 Queenstown, Corriverton, he did just that and relocated his family to that property.

His daughter, Mrs. Boucher, shared that during his high school years, her father was selected for the Guyana National Volleyball team.

During this time he was dubbed the hardest “spiker” on the team who played centre net, and according to his daughter, “he could hit so hard that he would knock his opponents off their feet.”

As such, along with his teammates, he represented Guyana competing in Trinidad, Venezuela, Brazil and other South American countries and Caribbean Islands.

According to Mrs. Boucher, her father would often speak of his travels to play volleyball. “He often reminisced about playing in La Romaine and visiting the Pitch Lake in Trinidad where I presently reside,” she related.

“He dreamt of visiting Trinidad again after the borders reopened. He was versatile, a formidable athlete with many talents – a cricketer, an athlete, and the fastest sprint cyclist. He was so strong that he would cut the bicycle chain; that’s the only way he would lose a race,” she shared.

According to his children, he was a diligent worker, “putting his hand in the opportunities available to earn a livelihood.” For business, he traded between Barbados, the United States and Guyana. He also owned and operated the registered business, The Train Restaurant and Bar at Letter G, Springslands, Corriverton, creating employment for many.

“We remember very clearly, the biogas project he set up in his yard to generate cooking gas, the bar “Club Rorima” on the roof of his residence; we could not dissuade him from this venture, though we tried,” she said, adding that “daddy served his community well by creating employment and helping everyone he could, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or political affiliations.”

Harewood, his children revealed too, was the Upper Corentyne District Coordinator for Food for the Poor, his association with this venture made him well known for providing assistance to the less fortunate.

After serving as Mayor and Deputy Mayor for a period, Mrs. Boucher said that her father continued to be an active member of the Town Council for a number of years, serving his community. He served as a Rotarian and rose to the level of President. His outstanding community work earned him the prestigious National Arrow of Achievement Award. His children are proud to remember him as a devoted son of the soil who loved his country dearly.