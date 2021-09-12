Eagles to clash with Achievers for title

DVA A Division league…

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) A division league has reached its final stage after two months of deserved and competitive play under strict covid-19 guidelines that saw Eagles Volleyball Club and Young Achievers occupying the top two positions on the league table with Castrol Strikers last.

And, beginning Tuesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) from 19:30hrs, the top two teams will contest a best of three finals to determine the winner of this competition which is the first bit of competition play by both the DVA and the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) since pre-covid.

Achievers finished at the top of the league table with 14 points while Eagles finished second with 11 points. Following Tuesday’s contest, the second game will be played this Friday the 17th of September and if needed, the third game will be played on the 21st of September.

Young Achievers line up will include National players such as Juan Velasquez, Creston Rodney and Kondyke Rodney, while Eagles will gave at their disposal national players such as Quacy Matheson, Trevon McRae, Kristoff Shepperd and Dester Hoppie.

According to competition committee member, Kristoff Shepperd, the finals are anticipated to be highly entertaining and keenly contested. And, fans will not have to worry since all the games will be streamed live on the Guyana Volleyball Federation Facebook Page from 19:00hrs.