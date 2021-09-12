‘Creative cakes n cupcakes by Abby’

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – Given the many challenges and hardships endured in our local business sector due to the global pandemic, many young men and women were able to seize the opportunities it created to pursue their life-long passion or dream of owning a business.

Over the past months we have featured some of these very same young women and men who took us through their journey of owning and launching a business amid the pandemic. Today, we will be featuring another individual whose passion for baking led her to open up her business in this global crisis. Inspired by her mother to start baking, 22-year-old Omada Abiola Aaron, is the owner and founder of ‘Creative cakes n cupcakes by Abby.’ The young entrepreneur in a recent interview with Kaieteur News said that ever since she was a little girl, she would keenly watch her mother’s baking techniques. Since then, she admitted, baking would grab her attention.

“I began baking at the age of 17 and ever since I have made it a routine to bake every weekend and give away to family and close friends,” she shared. She stated that it was after giving birth to her son in November 2019 that she decided it was time to join a beginner’s cake decorating class to really up her skills, to learn new techniques. After completing the class, she moved on to officially launching her catering and baking business in July last year. Grateful for the skillsets and following through with her passion was worth it she expressed, since it now shows how through tremendous support, she has been making an impact in society. While commenting on her growing support, she also shed light on some obstacles encountered during her journey getting to where she is. Given the fact she launched her business amidst the pandemic, the young woman said that she faced a decrease in sales, also, she added, sourcing the ingredients was not always the easiest task since the price for the items had increased. But all was not lost, she confessed, since she managed to pull through and was able to meet her customers’ needs.

As business grows, she hopes that in the next five to six years she would be able to have a physical location of her own where persons can come and see what she has to offer. Not only that, but also to provide employment opportunities for young people, who are aspiring businessmen and women. Speaking about young people, when asked what she thinks their responsibility is in our society today; Aaron noted that “young entrepreneurs play an important role in today’s society since they help in raising standards of living, by providing jobs and producing goods and services for customers.” In conclusion, she said collaboration with local media entities to aid in hosting small business expos would be of great assistance since it would not only increase sales but give small businesses the exposure they need. If you are thinking of hosting that special event and need the best goodies around, check out her baking and catering service on Facebook @ ‘Creative cakes n cupcakes b Abby’ or contact her via her telephone number (592) 680-1070.