COVID-19 claims five more lives

Latest update September 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Another five persons who were infected with COVID-19 have died. According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the new deaths mean that 49 deaths have already been recorded in September.
The latest fatalities are that of a 37-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam), two women – a 35-year-old and a 57-year-old from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) and a 78-year-old woman from Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice).
The new fatalities have taken the death toll to 674 since March 2020.
Meanwhile, as of yesterday, another 263 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of infections recorded since March 2020 to 27,782.
Of the new cases recorded, Region One has five new cases, Region Two has 22, Region Three has 40, Region Four has 129, Region Five has seven, Region Six has 28, Region Seven has 17, Region Eight has seven, Region Nine has three and Region 10 has five.
Additionally, there are 32 patients receiving critical care in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 148 people are in institutional isolation, 2,772 are in home isolation and 17 are in institutional quarantine.
To date, 24,156 people have recovered.
