Agriculture is our future, not oil and gas

Dear Editor,

The government is placing almost all of its development eggs in one nest – oil and gas – to the neglect of other key sectors of the economy. Oil is short term and non-renewable. Once it runs out, it can’t be replaced, and that industry dies as has happened in Trinidad. Agriculture is our future. It is long term sustenance of this country. And we have abundance of fresh water and geographical location for farming success. Government should not neglect agriculture, which is sustainable and long term, unlike oil and gas.

Our development hinges on agriculture. And we need food for survival, but we are not meeting our farming potential. As I read your newspaper, serious questions have been posed and questionable activities exposed at Oil and Gas and Agriculture as well as several other Ministries. The gas to shore is a disaster in the making, twenty times the fold of Skeldon factory.

For development, agriculture is the future. The Agriculture Ministry can be effectively managed to be the breadbasket of not only Guyana, but the region and the Guyanese diaspora at large. However, agriculture is being run like a private cake shop. Things are not going in the right direction. Staff is disgruntled. Tendering rules and awards are not followed according to letter and spirit of rules.

Process for Tender evaluation and the granting of awards are highly contaminated. Many projects are re-tendered to get the right contractor. Is right contractor defined by the who can pay the required amount of draw back? Sheet piling fiasco is an illustration – it was tendered once and re-tendered four other times. Is it to get the contractor who will pay the hugest drawback? And there are so many other cases of continuous attempts to award contracts to get the right contractor. Are prices inflated? Pump station contracts have been tendered and re-tendered. Are evaluators coerced into recommending bidders (for the awards) who are aligned to high officials rather than evaluate bids based on competence?

There are so many issues at Agriculture. Contractors who provided drainage services during the recent floods that resulted in untold damages (much of which caused by malpractice of the administration) have not been paid as yet. Machine operators and owners had to protest before they were paid for tractor pumps to assist with drainage. Then there is the fiasco with the flood relief grants in which genuine victims were not adequately compensated, or not at all. There is the issue of the fishing trawler licence to the Windsor Forest recipient. This could have caused Guyana to lose its fishing accreditation.

Is it true that a mechanic from Bush Lot Corentyne who never built a simple sluice is being considered for an award of two huge pump stations in Corentyne amounting to some $1.5 billion? Isn’t the prospective contractor a wheeler-dealer, a political grasshopper, feeding politicians in the food chain without having to meet criteria or even performing work and being paid? During the coalition, he spilled negatives and urged persecution and sanctions of businesses and individuals aligned with the then opposition. Victims included KP Jagdeo, Yunas, Tulsi, Ramotar, and so many others. The mechanic was favoured under the coalition and is favoured now. Wondering why! Could it be that his friend in the now opposition asks a top man on the government’s side for a political favour to grant the mechanic a contract? Politicians from both sides talk to each other privately, while fighting publicly to fool the public.

Is awarding of contracts dependent on who pays the drawback with the recipient unconcerned about a contractor’s affiliation? Is it a case of paying to play regardless of political affiliation? I urge government to take actions to clean up what is happening in the Agriculture and other ministries and to redirect its focus away from gas and oil.

Yours truly,

Samuel Gittens