“Pastor” remanded for murder

Kaieteur News – A man popularly known in Linden, Region 10, as “Pastor” was yesterday remanded for the execution style killing of Delroy Mackenzie on July 17, last.

The defendant, Samorea Mitchell, 26 of Lot 1376 Phase 1B, Wisroc, Linden, appeared via ZOOM before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts.

He was charged with the murder of Delroy Mackenzie, which took place at Sunflower Street, Wismar, Linden.

Mitchell was not required to plead to the indictable charge and is expected to return on October 8, 2021.

His defence attorney, Dexter Todd, has since claimed that his client is innocent. Todd noted, however, that Mitchell knows who Mackenzie’s killers are but has refused to give investigators their identities.

According to reports, Mackenzie was gunned down sometime after 21:00hrs. on Saturday July 17. He had travelled to Linden that day along with his friend Calvin Daly to meet a woman.

Daly had told the cops that the woman had directed Mackenzie in a cellphone conversation to Sunflower Street. When they arrived there, she notified Mackenzie that she is sending a silver grey wagon to pick them up. A car matching the description did show up and as Mackenzie and Daly approached the car, a gunman emerged from the back seat opened fire on them.

Mckenzie was riddled with nine bullets while Daly escaped alive with two gunshot wounds to one of his arms.

Cops during their investigation had located a burnt out car similar to the one used in the murder but had told Kaieteur News that they had no clue who the female caller who directed Mackenzie to Sunflower Street was.

In early August, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for Mitchell identifying him as their prime suspect. A month later, September 3, 2021, he was arrested.