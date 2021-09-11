Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

NSC host three-day Cricket Coaching Camp for youths in Wakenaam

Sep 11, 2021 Sports

The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently held a three-day Cricket Coaching Camp for Under-17 youths in Wakenaam, Essequibo. The camp which was held at the G Square Cavaliers Ground, Belle Plaine, commenced on September 1 and concluded on September 3.

Coaches Latchman Yadram (left) and Nandkishore Andrews (right) with participants following the conclusion of the camp.

The sessions commenced at 09:00hrs and lasted until 15:00hrs daily under strict covid-19 guidelines. The objectives of the programme were to empower youths with the basic skills of cricket through fun and learning.
To identify, improve and develop youths both mentally and physically for future tournaments and to encourage collaboration, team spirit, leadership and togetherness within schools, clubs and communities.
Twenty-two (22) youths participated in the camp and were exposed to practical and theoretical sessions in batting, bowling, fielding, wicket-keeping, umpiring signals, fielding positions and ways of dismissal, among other areas of the game.
The sessions, which were conducted by Coach Latchman Yadram with assistance from Coach Nandkishore Andrews, concluded with a limited overs match. In the final session, Coach Yadram explained the importance of discipline while Coach Andrews spoke about the value of education and urged the youths to refrain from the use of illicit drugs and alcohol.
Yadram said group work was also done to encourage the youths to work together. Captain of the G Square Cavaliers U19 team Mohandass Surujpaul thanked the National Sports Commission and both Coaches for the venture.

 

