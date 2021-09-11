No Commissioner, No ID Cards – GECOM

Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commissions (GECOM) announced this week that it has temporarily suspended the production of national Identification (ID) cards due to there being no Commissioner of National Registration.
This was outlined in a public notice.
The national ID card is used as a proof of identity, and citizenship in the conduct of business transactions, if such proof is required.
According to GECOM, the suspension of production of ID cards will remain in force until a new National Registration Commissioner is appointed and a signature is obtained for use on the cards.
In the interim, the elections commission apologised for the inconvenience caused, and requested the patience and understanding of the public as it works to resolve the issue in the shortest possible time.
However, government appointed GECOM Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, told Kaieteur News yesterday that the vacancy has not even been advertised as yet because the Commission needs to go over the requirements and determine the terms of hiring a person to fill the position.
