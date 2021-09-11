Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

National Youth & Junior C/Ships to return this month

Sep 11, 2021 Sports

By Calvin Chapman

The head of Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson, has revealed to Kaieteur Sport that Guyana’s flagship Under-23 Championships is set to return this month for the first time since the last championship held on May 5-6, 2019, at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) Leonora.

Daniel Melville of Police Club led from start to finish in the Boys’ U-20 800m at the 2019 National Youth & Junior Championships. Calvin Chapman photo

This year’s championships is scheduled to be held at the same venue located on the West Coast of Demerara with the up and coming stars relishing this opportunity to compete after missing out on last season’s edition of the track meet due to the rampaging Covid-19 disease.
Hutson, who was re-elected President of AG (formerly Athletics Association of Guyana), explained that the National Youth & Junior Meet will be contested on the weekend of September 18th and 19th.
The South America Under-23 Track and Field Championships which was scheduled to be hosted in Guyana, but was given up by the local body to Ecuador is scheduled for next month and the National Youth & Junior Meet will be the final push for those youngsters desirous of a making a final shout to be included on Team Guyana to that championship.
Currently, Stefan Roach of Mercury Fast Laners Track Club is the only athlete to qualify for the S.A. Under-23 Championships after winning the male’s triple jump with a distance of 15.47m last weekend when AG held their trials for the competition behind closed doors at the NTFC. However, Huston has revealed that if no other athlete makes the qualifying standard, the AG will consider lowering marks so that Guyana can be represented by a decent amount of athletes.
Ultimately, the South America Under-23 Championship will be the qualifying event for the first ever Panam Youth Games, scheduled for Cali, Colombia, this November.

 

