National Youth & Junior C/Ships to return this month

Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2021 Sports
By Calvin Chapman
The head of Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson, has revealed to Kaieteur Sport that Guyana’s flagship Under-23 Championships is set to return this month for the first time since the last championship held on May 5-6, 2019, at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC) Leonora.
This year’s championships is scheduled to be held at the same venue located on the West Coast of Demerara with the up and coming stars relishing this opportunity to compete after missing out on last season’s edition of the track meet due to the rampaging Covid-19 disease.
Hutson, who was re-elected President of AG (formerly Athletics Association of Guyana), explained that the National Youth & Junior Meet will be contested on the weekend of September 18th and 19th.
The South America Under-23 Track and Field Championships which was scheduled to be hosted in Guyana, but was given up by the local body to Ecuador is scheduled for next month and the National Youth & Junior Meet will be the final push for those youngsters desirous of a making a final shout to be included on Team Guyana to that championship.
Currently, Stefan Roach of Mercury Fast Laners Track Club is the only athlete to qualify for the S.A. Under-23 Championships after winning the male’s triple jump with a distance of 15.47m last weekend when AG held their trials for the competition behind closed doors at the NTFC. However, Huston has revealed that if no other athlete makes the qualifying standard, the AG will consider lowering marks so that Guyana can be represented by a decent amount of athletes.
Ultimately, the South America Under-23 Championship will be the qualifying event for the first ever Panam Youth Games, scheduled for Cali, Colombia, this November.
Sep 11, 2021The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently held a three-day Cricket Coaching Camp for Under-17 youths in Wakenaam, Essequibo. The camp which was held at the G Square Cavaliers Ground, Belle...
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is only one book on the long reign of President Burnham. It is titled, “To Survive Sensibly... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s financial gurus are so accustomed to farming out its economic development strategies that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]