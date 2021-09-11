Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NAREI distributes 59,000 seedlings to Region Five farmers

Sep 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Consumers can expect an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables on the local market by September month-end, thanks to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) that recently distributed seedlings to farmers in Region Five.

Some of the seedlings, which were distributed to the farmers

This will most likely result in the reduction of the high prices currently being charged for these fresh commodities, says Mr. Jagnarine Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).
The floods of 2021, inundated hundreds of farms in all Administrative Regions. Hundreds of thousands of acres of farmlands were affected. Fortunately, some farms being used for other crops production were not affected, and for others the floodwaters drained off quickly and farmers were able to plant crops. The limited supply of fruits and vegetables on the market resulted in the high prices.
Extension Officers of NAREI had conducted assessments of affected farms across the country. Floodwaters have receded and with direction from the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, NAREI has commenced distributing about $20M in planting materials and about $5M in small implements to affected farmers.
“Distributing planting materials, especially seedlings, to farmers is a jumpstart in the cultivation process. We recently distributed about 59,000 seedlings (sweet peppers, celery, and tomatoes) to farmers operating in several communities namely Naarstighed, Bath Settlement, Seafield, Belladrum and Mahaicony, Region Five. Shortly, we will distribute seedlings to farmers of Mahaica and surrounding communities,” Mr. Singh stated.

Farmers operating in other Regions will also receive seedlings, seeds, and fertilizer in addition to the financial flood relief assistance.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

 

Sports

NSC host three-day Cricket Coaching Camp for youths in Wakenaam

NSC host three-day Cricket Coaching Camp for youths in Wakenaam

Sep 11, 2021

The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently held a three-day Cricket Coaching Camp for Under-17 youths in Wakenaam, Essequibo. The camp which was held at the G Square Cavaliers Ground, Belle...
Read More
National Youth & Junior C/Ships to return this month

National Youth & Junior C/Ships to return...

Sep 11, 2021

Malteenoes mourns the loss of its member Godfrey Edghill

Malteenoes mourns the loss of its member Godfrey...

Sep 11, 2021

Assassins win CSCA knock-out tournament

Assassins win CSCA knock-out tournament

Sep 11, 2021

2021 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Qualifiers draw rescheduled for September 17

2021 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Qualifiers draw...

Sep 11, 2021

TKR spinners star in win over Royals

TKR spinners star in win over Royals

Sep 10, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]