Miner who travelled from interior to sign for baby, robbed and killed

Kaieteur News – Two days after a 36-year-old father travelled from the interior to sign for his newborn baby, that opportunity was taken away from him as he was robbed and killed the night before he had planned on going to sign for his only child.

The miner, Nelson Thomas called “Nelo,” was killed sometime around 21:30hrs. on Thursday night at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara. He was reportedly killed during a robbery after he left his Fourth Field, Kaneville home where he resided with his wife, his newborn son and his mother. The man had left his home to visit his uncle who lives at Second Street, Kaneville.

A resident told investigators that around 21:30hrs. he was aroused by the voice of someone calling for him and upon checking, he saw Thomas lying motionless on the eastern side of his yard under a shed attached to his house with what appeared to be blood about his body.

The resident then called the police and the matter was reported to the Grove Police Station. The police reported that Thomas was allegedly robbed and killed by unknown suspect(s).

During an interview with this publication, Thomas’ relatives related that the deceased’s wife had given birth to her baby boy sometime last week. As such, they stated that Thomas who spends most of his time in Cuyuni, Region Seven, travelled out so that he could sign for his son.

However, that opportunity was taken away from Thomas by robber(s) who reportedly killed him in the process of taking his cell phone and a gold chain.

“He left home to go by his uncle because his uncle had promised him something, he only came out this week and today [yesterday] he had planned to go sign for his one and only child,” Thomas’ aunt said. She further stated that after he left home, his wife had called him to inquire when he would return. It was at this point Thomas reportedly told his wife that he is 15 minutes away and that he will be home soon. They noted that minutes later they got the news that Thomas was found dead with a knife wound to his chest.

When they went to the scene, they saw Thomas lying on his back in a pool of blood with his eyes and mouth open. The miner’s body was then escorted to Diamond Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was then taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Parlour for a post mortem examination.

This publication understands that no suspect has yet been apprehended, but the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Moreover, residents of Kaneville complained to this publication about the horrifying crime rate in the area. As such, they are pleading with the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to look into the situation. “It has been months since they promised us to have a police outpost in the area and we are still waiting,” a resident stated.

Another resident said, “Imagine living in fear every day of your life, you can’t walk this road alone or you will probably get rob. I don’t even want my children on the road because of what can happen in here with these criminals.”