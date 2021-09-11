Malteenoes mourns the loss of its member Godfrey Edghill

The Thomas Road based Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) which has been in existence for the last 119 years, was plunged into shock at the news of the death of one of its members Godfrey Edghill who died last week in the USA.

Edghill was the father of the Club’s only Olympian; Table Tennis player Chelsea Edghill who represented Guyana at the last Olympics in Tokyo. The 62-year-old Edghill would have assisted Malteenoes on many fundraising projects and helped in the management of the club’s finances.

The club’s President Deborah Mc Nichol, who only this year became the first female President of a First Division Cricket Club in the Caribbean, said, Mr. Edghill’s untimely death has left a big impact at a club known for producing National and International Cricketers before Chelsea became the only Table Tennis player from the Caribbean at the Olympics.

“Godfrey and his wife were true friends of Malteenoes even before their daughter gained global prominence and his loss will be felt by Malteenoes, the Edghill family and many others whose life he has touched in various ways over the years” informed Mc Nichol.

On behalf of the Malteenoes Sports Club I extend profound condolences to Chelsea, her two siblings and her mom.