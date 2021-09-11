Liza II FPSO is most environmentally friendly production ship globally

…gets Int’l acclaim for energy efficiency, mitigating emissions—SBM Offshore

Kaieteur News – The Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel has set sail for the Stabroek Block in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and according to the ship builders, the vessel is the most ‘environmentally friendly’ of such vessels currently in operation worldwide.

SBM Offshore, the Dutch floater specialists that had been contracted to supply the vessel for production from the Liza II oil field, in announcing that the vessel is en route to Guyana, disclosed that the FPSO has also been awarded the SUSTAIN-1 notation by ABS, the Classification Society.

According to SMB Offshore, “this means that the design and construction of the unit is assessed against and adheres to the requirements of the ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations, aligned with the applicable UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Liza Unity is the world’s first FPSO to achieve such recognition for sustainability for its design, documentation and operational procedures.

It was noted that examples of features recognised by the SUSTAIN-1 class notation include, energy efficiency management, mitigation of ozone depleting substances and management of hazardous materials throughout the life cycle of the vessel.

The Liza Unity FPSO started its voyage to Guyana on September 3, 2021, having departed from the Keppel shipyard in Singapore.

The FPSO is expected to arrive in Guyana in November.

Once the FPSO arrives at the Liza field, the vessel will be hooked up to the seabed, which will then be followed by installation of umbilicals and risers, allowing the next phase of operations to start.

SBM’s Managing Director of Floating Production Solutions, Olivier Icyk, following the departure noted, “…we are pleased to see that the Liza Unity FPSO is ready for the next phase and we look forward to cooperating closely with our client ExxonMobil to ensure that the start-up is a success.”

According to Icyk, “we are also very proud to see Liza Unity obtaining the SUSTAIN-1 class notation, the world’s first FPSO to do so.”

He was adamant, “at SBM Offshore we work closely with our clients and our supply chain towards the goal of reducing emissions from our products.”

This, he said, “is an important step in our journey to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans.”

The vessel is expected to commence production from the Liza II oil field by early next year with a capacity to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

With the Liza Unity producing, it would bring total production from the Stabroek Block next year to some 340,000 barrels of oil daily by the ExxonMobil-led consortium.

The Liza Phase II breakeven is estimated at US$25 per barrel, while the first FPSO—the Liza Destiny—produces at about US$35 per barrel.

The Liza Unity FPSO is also designed to have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,600 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil. There are total of 19 topsides modules.

The vessel also represents SBM Offshore’s first Fast4Ward® design, benefitting from standardisation of the project`s execution plan and using a fully completed and commissioned MPF hull, which sets the benchmark for future FPSO projects.