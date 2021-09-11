Gunman misses target in murder attempt

Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Georgetown detectives are currently hunting a gunman who reportedly missed his target on Thursday.
According to the police, the gunman being hunted attempted to commit the murder around 11:30hrs. at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
His target who was forced to run for his life is a 22-year-old man of South Ruimveldt. The young man who is thankful to be alive told investigators that he is acquainted with the suspect and even knows why the individual wants him dead.
The target claimed that he had an old grievance with the suspect hence the reason for the attempted hit on his life.
He recounted to police that he was standing at the corner of Aubrey Barker and Christiana Road in the vicinity of the North Ruimveldt Police Outpost when the gunman drove up in a green Toyota motorcar. The victim recalled that the suspect pulled out a gun and shot twice at him. Luckily, he was not struck and made good his escape. The 22-year-old said the suspect gave chase but the fences he scaled helped to provide enough distance between the two.
His attacker reportedly aborted the mission and fled the scene soon after.
