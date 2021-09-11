Govt. piloting several initiatives to significantly reduce suicide cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Thursday evening noted the significance of this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day theme, which states, “Creating Hope through Action,” while adding that “We stand with Guyana and the rest of the world in recognising the importance of tangible intervention to save lives.”

Worldwide, the Ministry noted that one in every 100 deaths caused by suicide happens every 40 seconds. For every death, the Ministry pointed out that there are 25 attempts. In the release, the Ministry further stated that recent studies show the COVID-19 pandemic had a serious impact on mental health wellness among adolescents and adults.

Most worrisome in Guyana it said, is the fact that there have been 147 suicides for 2020, with 120 being men. Nineteen of those were persons in the age range of 5-19 y

ears while 109 were between 20 and 60 years. Regions Three, Four and Six accounted for the largest numbers of those deaths, the Ministry of Human Services stated.

However, what is perhaps most startling is the fact that during the first half of 2021, 30 children attempted suicide with 25 being females. The Ministry said, “Reports revealed that approximately 30 percent of children aged 15-19 years could not share their problems with anyone. This alarming trend signals the need for adults to recognise the pre-emptive signs, identify the triggers and offer critical support through listening in a non-judgmental or understanding way. This, the Ministry noted, helps to create a support network while at the same time being proactive in getting young persons professional help if necessary while developing a trustworthy relationship that invites confidence.”

It added, “Suicidal thoughts are often the result of difficulties coping with mental health. Persons may turn to alcohol, isolate themselves from others, and demonstrate irritability. The effects of being persistently alone and worried may have forced some into drug use, self-harm, disturbing thoughts, withdrawal and depression.”

Moreover, the Ministry noted that the call to action to stimulate hope is a pertinent reminder to everyone that suicide is preventable. What is required is collectivity in awareness, accurate information dissemination and the concern for each other to not dismiss any person when they express suicidal intent or exhibit signs of depression or other mental health issues, the Ministry stated. “Anyone who attempted suicide will tell you the stigma surrounding mental health and illness is demoralising, crippling and pushes them further into an abyss of hopelessness. Unless we can stop treating it as a taboo subject and peel away the layers of societal insensitivity and treat attempts for what they are, a cry for help, we will continue to see the relentless surge of self-harm,” the release added.

In 2016, subject minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, piloted a motion in Parliament to decriminalise suicide in Guyana. Unfortunately, this was not supported. She believes that this is an important step that must be taken, which will tangibly recognise the need to treat and support persons who grapple with myriad mental health issues that may lead them towards suicide.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has rolled out a series of programmes that target the core of vulnerable communities to equip them with the necessary tools to face the world and play a valuable part in society.

Recently, the Ministry unveiled its Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) to empower women and girls and provides hope for a promising future, through meaningful careers and financial independence.

Furthermore, the Ministry is rolling out its skills training programme for persons living with disabilities to provide them with the practical skills that will afford them the opportunity of finding employment or becoming entrepreneurs.

The toll-free 914 hotline is available for persons to call and report

acts of domestic and sexual violence. Here, they can speak to trained social workers or survivors advocates who will assist them.

Additionally, through the Child Care and Protection Agency, the Ministry also offers support to children who may be having a hard time coping.