Father of two gets bail on robbery with violence charge

Sep 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A twenty-eight-year-old security officer who was arrested for stabbing and robbing his drinking buddy last month, was released on $120,000 bail after he was charged for the offence yesterday.

Charged, Seon Issacs

Making his first court appearance was Seon Issacs, a father of two, of Lot 21 ‘C’ Field, Sophia. He was arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.
Issacs pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that on August 23 at Guyhoc, Georgetown, he robbed Tavel Brown of two cellphones valued $60,000 and $700,000 in cash and at the time of or immediately after, used personal violence towards Brown.
The court was told that the accused and Brown are known to each other and on the day in question, Brown had in his possession the cash and was consuming alcohol with Issacs and several others. There, Issacs reportedly became highly intoxicated and an argument erupted between him and Brown. Issacs then armed himself with a knife and while Brown was trying to walk away, Issacs launched his attack and dealt him a single stab to his abdomen before relieving him of his phones and money.
After listening to the facts, Magistrate Daly granted Issacs bail on the ground that he report to the East Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday. The matter was then adjourned to November 5, for next hearing.

