De Govt. gone outreach and de rest of de country out ah reach!

Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – “Good day and we are coming live to you. This is a live stream direct from the Essequibo Coast where the President is on the ground … doing what I am not sure as yet. But he is here with his Ministers and they are here with their senior officials who are here with their technical staff. It seems as if the entire government is here so do not blame the teachers strike if things seem a little slow elsewhere in the country. It is hectic here on the Essequibo Coast.”
“I am seeing a lot of Ministers around and they will be fanning out across this Region to listen to your complaints and to solve them. So let us try to talk to some of these Ministers and find out where they will be going and what they will be doing. Here I have one Minister. Good Morning Minister! Where will you be today and what can the people expect?”
“Well, this is a Cabinet outreach and we are here to listen directly to the problems of the people. We are also here to let them know what the government will be doing in 2022.”
“Not cutting you, Minister, but where will you be going today and what can the people expect?”
“Well, I myself don’t know where I am going. In fact, I am not sure where I am at present. I don’t know what the people should expect but I expect to be hearing a lot of problems over the next two days.”
“So where is lunch today?”
“Now even that I don’t know but there are lots of restaurants around.”
“Thank you Minister. I hope you find your bearings!”
Talk half and enjoy de reaching out.
