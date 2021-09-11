Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Assassins win CSCA knock-out tournament

Sep 11, 2021 Sports

Former Berbice Inter-County and Guyana youth player Riaz Kadir produced an excellent all-around performance to lead Assassins to championship honours in the one-day Canadian Softball Cricket Association (CSCA) limited-over knock-out tournament.

The victorious Assassins team strike a pose with the trophy.

On Saturday in Mississauga, Kadir grabbed two wickets for eight runs from one over to help restrict Titans for 52-6 from their 5 overs and returned with the bat to hit an unbeaten 36 as Assassins reached 59-2 with six balls remaining.
He received support from opener and another Canada-based Guyanese, Avish Rukhram who made 19. Cassius Waithe took 2 for 12 from his one-over. Kadir, the Berbician, also got good assistance from the experienced Rajesh Willie who claimed 2 for 12.
In the preliminary round, ex-Guyana player Naresh Roopnarine scored 101 when the action was 10-overs. According to President of CSCA, Rishi Mohan, the day was very successful with the participation of seven teams. Part of the funds raised will be donated to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

 

