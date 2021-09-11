Assassins win CSCA knock-out tournament

Latest update September 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 11, 2021 Sports
Former Berbice Inter-County and Guyana youth player Riaz Kadir produced an excellent all-around performance to lead Assassins to championship honours in the one-day Canadian Softball Cricket Association (CSCA) limited-over knock-out tournament.
On Saturday in Mississauga, Kadir grabbed two wickets for eight runs from one over to help restrict Titans for 52-6 from their 5 overs and returned with the bat to hit an unbeaten 36 as Assassins reached 59-2 with six balls remaining.
He received support from opener and another Canada-based Guyanese, Avish Rukhram who made 19. Cassius Waithe took 2 for 12 from his one-over. Kadir, the Berbician, also got good assistance from the experienced Rajesh Willie who claimed 2 for 12.
In the preliminary round, ex-Guyana player Naresh Roopnarine scored 101 when the action was 10-overs. According to President of CSCA, Rishi Mohan, the day was very successful with the participation of seven teams. Part of the funds raised will be donated to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.
Sep 11, 2021The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently held a three-day Cricket Coaching Camp for Under-17 youths in Wakenaam, Essequibo. The camp which was held at the G Square Cavaliers Ground, Belle...
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 11, 2021
Sep 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is only one book on the long reign of President Burnham. It is titled, “To Survive Sensibly... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s financial gurus are so accustomed to farming out its economic development strategies that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]