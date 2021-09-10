Two to face trial for murder of Gafoors manager

Kaieteur News – Two men charged with the 2016 murder of Gafoors Manager, Terry Lakhan, are set to face a trial in the Georgetown High Court later this month. A jury was on Wednesday empanelled to hear the case, which is scheduled to start on September 27.

Both accused men, David Outar, 27, formerly of First Street, Herstelling and Patrick Ross, 29, formerly of Foulis, East Coast Demerara appeared virtually from the prison, before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Georgetown High Court, on Wednesday.

They have since pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder in the furtherance of a robbery. During their trial scheduled to begin on September 27, the duo will be represented by attorney-at-law, Ravindra Mohabir, while Senior State Counsel, Lisa Cave, will present the facts of the case.

According to the particulars, it is alleged that on July 21, 2016, at Herstelling, David Outar murdered Lakhan during a robbery. Reports had indicated that Lakhan’s body was discovered hanging from a cord in a wardrobe by his neighbour at around 23:00hrs, on the night of the incident. Lakhan’s legs and hands were also tied.

The reports also indicated that Outar told detectives that he visited Lakhan’s home and was imbibing. Outar alleged that the father of one began making ‘advances’ towards him, and he became upset and left the home. According to the report, Outar also told investigators that sometime after he left, he returned to Lakhan’s home with a friend allegedly (Ross) and they manually strangled the 53-year-old man, before tying a cord around his neck to make it look like he had committed suicide.

An Xbox game, clothing, and other valuables were then removed from the dead man’s home.

It was reported that the killers worked at Gafoors as labourers, while the deceased was a manager at the said company.