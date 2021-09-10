Receivership – latest resourceful leadership weapon

Kaieteur News – The great books and great philosophers all spoke about light and darkness. They contain sayings about how those who hate light love darkness, how they use the cover of darkness for sinister purposes.

There are great forces of darkness arrayed against Kaieteur News. They will not rest, have no peace, while the truths that this publication air, enlightens the world of the many misdeeds occurring in this country. The terrible misdeeds of crooked leaders, so twisted that they must be rid of a thorn in the flesh, one that is in in the neck and gut and behind. Leaders in this country have tried a range of strategies and tactics to shut up and shutdown Kaieteur News, so that their brands of truth can roam at will. They have failed before, they will fail again, regardless of what they try.

Leaders, through their hidden agents and public front men, started out with intimidation. They refused to take sharp questions from us, and when that didn’t work, they banned us from their press conferences and other public appearances, while most, if not all,of the other entities in the Guyanese Press cohort were invited. Doors, which were opened for our peers and competitors, were slammed in our face. We didn’t miss a beat, and continued with our business, which was to serve Guyanese with frankness and fearlessness.

But our sworn adversaries, political leaders and their henchmen are powerful and resourceful. They then went to work using the advertising weapon, with the clear aim of strangling us slowly, by attacking the blood supply of any media entity, namely, its advertising revenues. This frank and unscrupulous effort by political leaders at squeezing us into submission also failed, like what came before, and what has come afterwards.

First, they poached our reporters, in blatant endeavours to weaken us, and dilute the hard-hitting quality of our coverage of news that leaders want to suppress. That sword has also been blunted, as we keep going on with the struggle. But cunning political leaders have kept on coming, with bigger and bigger weapons unsheathed to deliver one bludgeoning blow after another at this paper and its publisher.

The next spear in the arsenal of political leaders has been the judiciary, in the form of libel suits, with many spears hurled. This is tricky and hinges on fair comment, presenting truths in an unvarnished manner, and is subject to different interpretations and different conclusions by different people. Millions in judgments have been awarded against us, and we have commenced paying. There is every intention of honouring, but due to pandemic consequences, we have to do so prudently and slowly, which is why we asked the court for a payment plan, and the time it allows.

But political leaders want more, and they want it now. Thus, they act with unholy haste to close down Kaieteur News, corner the independent press, and prevent messages about the ugly truths of governance and oil in Guyana. So, they approached the court for a receiver to be appointed, put us into receivership, and dispose of our assets. Political leaders want more than libel millions, which should tell much about their deep-seated agitations. They want total silence. They want the rottenness practised in this country from the top to takeover. Leaders will fail. Leaders want only their voices and their lies to dominate. Again, they will fail, for we will continue in some manner, but always with the strength of our convictions.

We remind Guyanese of something. Slaveholders loved using scripture to justify holding their fellow man chained in chattel slavery. American Southerners didn’t like abolitionists and media sources that boldly spoke out against whippings and beatings and lynching(s). The preference was to spread the myth about how the slaves were happy and content. Guyanese political leaders are the perfect reincarnations of Southern American slave owners. They tell Guyanese lies about how good they have it, then go out of their way to confront and muzzle any who dares to stand against their falsehoods, their distortions, and their injustices. From no advertisements, to intimidations, to bans, to lawsuits, to judgments, to receivership appeal(s), these have been the weapons raised to behead and dispirit us. We shall overcome.