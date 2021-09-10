Poor water quality at Fyrish

Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
It is with deep concern that I submit this letter to your newspaper for the reading public. I was born and grew up in Fyrish Road, Region Six, East Berbice, Corentyne, a mixture of both Afro and Indo Guyanese.
Now in my 40s the issue of potable and clean WATER and FLOODING is older than I am.
To begin with the pumping station inside the burial ground, the water quality is very, very poor, filled with rust, red to muddy, oily, smelly, with fluctuating pressure.
The washing of clothes for babies, school uniforms and non-daily clothes are solely depended on rain water. Dishes, washroom, toilet, etc., have changed their colour due to the poor water quality. The people of Fyrish Road have endured this for decades, government comes and goes and so too are election promises.
It’s a pity that a country, which is known as the land of many waters, the residents of Fyrish Road, isn’t reflected in it.
I will submit a further letter on flooding.
Thank You,
Name withheld
Sep 10, 2021Kaieteur News – CPL – Trinbago Knight Riders battled to a six wicket victory in their 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter with Barbados Royals, yesterday. The Knight Riders...
Sep 10, 2021
Sep 09, 2021
Sep 09, 2021
Sep 09, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will always be a critic of power once the power establishment does not right the wrongs that have... more
Kaieteur News – The political circus has been reintroduced. Yesterday, it was announced that a 2-day Cabinet Outreach... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]