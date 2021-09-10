Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Poor water quality at Fyrish

Sep 10, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

It is with deep concern that I submit this letter to your newspaper for the reading public. I was born and grew up in Fyrish Road, Region Six, East Berbice, Corentyne, a mixture of both Afro and Indo Guyanese.
Now in my 40s the issue of potable and clean WATER and FLOODING is older than I am.
To begin with the pumping station inside the burial ground, the water quality is very, very poor, filled with rust, red to muddy, oily, smelly, with fluctuating pressure.
The washing of clothes for babies, school uniforms and non-daily clothes are solely depended on rain water. Dishes, washroom, toilet, etc., have changed their colour due to the poor water quality. The people of Fyrish Road have endured this for decades, government comes and goes and so too are election promises.
It’s a pity that a country, which is known as the land of many waters, the residents of Fyrish Road, isn’t reflected in it.
I will submit a further letter on flooding.

Thank You,
Name withheld

