“Pastor” arrested for executing Linden man, injuring his friend

Kaieteur News – Linden detectives have successfully managed to arrest the prime suspect in the gunning down of a Linden man, and the attempted murder of another on Saturday, July 17.

The suspect, Samorea Mitchel, 26, popularly known as “Pastor” of Lot 716 Phase 1B Wisroc, Linden was arrested on Friday September 3, almost one month after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in early August. Mitchel is accused of shooting Delroy Mackenzie to death and severely wounding Calvin Daly at Sunflower Street Wismar, Linden.

According to the Guyanese Police Force (GPF), a file was prepared with the evidence its detectives had gathered, which implicated Mitchel in the crime and has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. Based on the advice received, Mitchel is expected to appear at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today to face murder, and an attempted murder charge.

Daly, the survivor in the shooting incident, had told the cops that on the day his friend, Mackenzie, was gunned down, he had accompanied him to Linden to meet a woman. She was identified as a female friend of Mackenzie. They arrived in Linden around 21:00hrs that day and proceeded to eat a meal at Church’s Chicken in the area. After finishing their meal, Mackenzie was reportedly contacted by the female friend, and was given directions to catch a boat at the last stelling on the Mackenzie shore and travel to Wismar.

Upon their arrival there, the female friend contacted Mackenzie again and instructed him to walk up Sunflower Street. They obeyed and walked towards a bridge, and then turned into a cross street. While there, Mackenzie received a third phone call from the woman, who reportedly told him to turn around, because she will be sending a silver wagon to pick them up.

Daly continued his tale to the cops stating that they walked out back from the street where the said car drove up, but as they approached, an African male emerged and opened fire on them. Mackenzie fell to the ground, and Daly said he ran for cover.

Daly was shot to his arms and an autopsy revealed that Mackenzie was killed by nine bullets.

Police had also stumbled on a burnt out grey wagon, which they believe was the car used in the murder.