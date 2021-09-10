Passenger, accomplice hijack taxi driver’s car

Kaieteur News – A silver Premio motorcar bearing registration number HD 1128 was hijacked from a taxi driver by a passenger and accomplice last week Wednesday.

Based on reports made to this publication, a driver at the City Base Taxi Service on Vlissengen Road, car got hijacked on September 1, around 01:30hrs.

The driver and owner of said motor vehicle, Lallcham Roopnarine, said that he was robbed by two men, one East Indian and one Negro who was armed with a gun.

On the day in question, police officers reported that Roopnarine said the East Indian man came to the service under the false pretence of being a customer. He said that he would like a taxi to drop him into Diamond to pick up a little girl, who is his family member.

However, before starting their journey, the man told the driver to wait a little. Roopnarine indicated that the man then made two phone calls and told him that the plan was changed, because other family members had taken the girl to Friendship.

“He told me that he wants to go to Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) to pick up the girl and then come back to town.”

They left the base around 12:30hrs with the man in the front passenger seat. Roopnarine said that they arrived around 13:30hrs in Friendship, stopping at a corner off the public road. While in the vicinity of the Friendship School, the East Indian man ordered him to turn the first corner and stop at a green shop.

The driver explained that the place was really lonely, so he asked the passenger to go pick up the little girl and he’ll wait for them because he became suspicious of the situation.

“All of a sudden, a man appeared out of nowhere and opened the car door on my side and pointed a gun to my head and then told me to come out of the car.” The driver said he did as he was told and came out of the car. He said the passenger and his accomplice then drove off with the car, which had his phone, all of his documents, and some cash.

The victim said he was left stranded, so he walked out back to the main road and saw a woman, who rescued him. The woman lent him her phone to make a call, and gave him passage to travel back to town.

The matter was reported to the Grove Police Station, but nothing has developed since then. He said he can’t wait on the police to do something, so he went back to the location with two of his friends and to other locations to search for his car, but sadly it has not been located.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle, silver Premio HD 1128 can contact Mr. Roopnarine on #615-5558, or the Grove Police Station.