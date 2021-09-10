Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Is the culpability policy still in force?

Sep 10, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

GPF gets another fleet of vehicles to boost its capacity. It is hoped with this boost the inability to respond to situations because of lack of vehicles would be a thing of the past.
Previously, vehicles of the force were damaged due to negligence and other forms of carelessness, the policy was implemented where, once found culpable, drivers would have to stand the cost of repairs. Is that policy still in force?

Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed

 

