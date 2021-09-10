Housing Ministry to build 4-lane highway from Eccles to Diamond

Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Central Housing and Planning Authority of the Ministry of Housing and Water is looking for contractors to execute the construction of a brand new four-lane highway connecting Eccles and Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The Ministry has since invited bidders to submit proposals for the new multi-billion-dollar roadway, which has been divided into 12 sub-lots. According to the Ministry, contracts will be awarded to the lowest evaluated qualified bidder and that “only one lot will be awarded to any bidder in a project area.”
It was noted nonetheless that a bidder may be considered for award of more than one lot, “provided that the bidder has shown sufficient equipment capacity, financial capacity, and human resource capacity, in order to execute simultaneous projects.”
Potential bidders are being asked to provide bid security of up to $1B and at minimum, $500M.
According to the advertisement inviting potential contractors, the Ministry noted that it would be facilitating pre-bid meetings that would allow for site visits and presentations by the Ministry.
According to the Ministry, the construction period for the project is 15 months per lot.
The new road will serve to complement the additional four-lane infrastructure in train, namely, the Eccles to Mandela Avenue bypass road connecting to the Sherriff Street four-lane roadway and, ultimately, the East Coast Demerara highway.
