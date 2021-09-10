Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Housing Ministry to build 4-lane highway from Eccles to Diamond

Sep 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Central Housing and Planning Authority of the Ministry of Housing and Water is looking for contractors to execute the construction of a brand new four-lane highway connecting Eccles and Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal

The Ministry has since invited bidders to submit proposals for the new multi-billion-dollar roadway, which has been divided into 12 sub-lots. According to the Ministry, contracts will be awarded to the lowest evaluated qualified bidder and that “only one lot will be awarded to any bidder in a project area.”
It was noted nonetheless that a bidder may be considered for award of more than one lot, “provided that the bidder has shown sufficient equipment capacity, financial capacity, and human resource capacity, in order to execute simultaneous projects.”
Potential bidders are being asked to provide bid security of up to $1B and at minimum, $500M.
According to the advertisement inviting potential contractors, the Ministry noted that it would be facilitating pre-bid meetings that would allow for site visits and presentations by the Ministry.
According to the Ministry, the construction period for the project is 15 months per lot.
The new road will serve to complement the additional four-lane infrastructure in train, namely, the Eccles to Mandela Avenue bypass road connecting to the Sherriff Street four-lane roadway and, ultimately, the East Coast Demerara highway.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

TKR spinners star in win over Royals

TKR spinners star in win over Royals

Sep 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – CPL – Trinbago Knight Riders battled to a six wicket victory in their 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter with Barbados Royals, yesterday. The Knight Riders...
Read More
UDFA commence search for ATC Players

UDFA commence search for ATC Players

Sep 10, 2021

Narayan and Priyanna Badminton Programme restarts

Narayan and Priyanna Badminton Programme restarts

Sep 09, 2021

GBA presents $2M worth of equipment to Gyms

GBA presents $2M worth of equipment to Gyms

Sep 09, 2021

Demerara Mutual Life Group Golf tourney set for Saturday at LGC

Demerara Mutual Life Group Golf tourney set for...

Sep 09, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Sep 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The circus is back!

    Kaieteur News – The political circus has been reintroduced. Yesterday, it was announced that a 2-day Cabinet Outreach... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]