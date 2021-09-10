Gunmen rob group of five at ‘ital’ shop

Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Five Buxtonian men were on Tuesday evening robbed at gunpoint by six armed motorcycle bandits, while at an ‘ital’ food shop.
According to a police report, the incident happened at the shop located on the Annandale Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, around 22:20hours. It was stated that the five men were watching television and playing a game of cards in the ‘ital’ food shop when they were approached by six unidentifiable men.
This publication understands that the six suspects, in addition to an unidentifiable female who remained on one of the motorcycles, came from an unknown direction. During the confrontation with the bandits, the victims were held at gunpoint as they were relieved of their items, which were a cell-phone valued $23,000, an Eagle wallet with an ID card and $16,500 in cash from a 32-year-old man, one black Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus cell-phone valued $70,000 from a 28-year-old, an IPhone 8 plus valued $70,000 from a 27-year-old man, a 13-pennyweight gold chain valued $70,000 from another 27-year-old man, and one Samsung cell-phone along with a 12-pennyweight gold chain valued $70,000.
The bandits then fled the scene on their bikes, in a western direction, after which, checks were made for the suspects, but they were not seen.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Sep 10, 2021Kaieteur News – CPL – Trinbago Knight Riders battled to a six wicket victory in their 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter with Barbados Royals, yesterday. The Knight Riders...
Sep 10, 2021
Sep 09, 2021
Sep 09, 2021
Sep 09, 2021
Sep 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will always be a critic of power once the power establishment does not right the wrongs that have... more
Kaieteur News – The political circus has been reintroduced. Yesterday, it was announced that a 2-day Cabinet Outreach... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is good to see that the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]