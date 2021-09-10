Gunmen rob group of five at ‘ital’ shop

Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyana's Leading Daily

Kaieteur News – Five Buxtonian men were on Tuesday evening robbed at gunpoint by six armed motorcycle bandits, while at an ‘ital’ food shop.
According to a police report, the incident happened at the shop located on the Annandale Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, around 22:20hours. It was stated that the five men were watching television and playing a game of cards in the ‘ital’ food shop when they were approached by six unidentifiable men.
This publication understands that the six suspects, in addition to an unidentifiable female who remained on one of the motorcycles, came from an unknown direction. During the confrontation with the bandits, the victims were held at gunpoint as they were relieved of their items, which were a cell-phone valued $23,000, an Eagle wallet with an ID card and $16,500 in cash from a 32-year-old man, one black Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus cell-phone valued $70,000 from a 28-year-old, an IPhone 8 plus valued $70,000 from a 27-year-old man, a 13-pennyweight gold chain valued $70,000 from another 27-year-old man, and one Samsung cell-phone along with a 12-pennyweight gold chain valued $70,000.
The bandits then fled the scene on their bikes, in a western direction, after which, checks were made for the suspects, but they were not seen.
Police investigations are ongoing.

