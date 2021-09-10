Former UG Chancellor receives lifetime award for work in immunology and microbiology

Kaieteur News – Former UG Chancellor, Guyanese Professor, E. Nigel Harris, was recognised with the Erwin Neter Award for lifetime achievement in research by the Association of Medical and Laboratory Immunologists (AMLI) on August 14, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

In addition to receiving the award, which has been given to leading scientists in the field of immunology and microbiology since 1987, Professor Harris was invited to give a presentation on his work of nearly 40 years on anti-phospholipid antibodies and the anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Professor Harris, according to a UG release, has received other awards for his work including the Ciba Geigy Prize (shared award) given by the International League Against Rheumatism (1993); the Centennial Award for contributions to Medicine from the National Medical Association (USA) in 1995; The Howard University Distinguished Alumni Award for medical research and education (2009); the Martin Luther King International Award ( 2010); the Caribbean Health Research Council Award (2011); the Order of Merit Jose Joaquin Gomez award from the University of Cartagena (Colombia) (2013); and an honorary Doctor of Law Degree from the University of St Andrews (Scotland) on the occasion of its 600th anniversary (2013). In addition, the 11th Congressional District of the USA declared February 11, 2015, the “Eon Nigel Harris Day” in recognition of his contributions to Medical Research and an annual lectureship in his name has been initiated by the Caribbean Association of Rheumatology (CAR).