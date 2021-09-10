COVID-19 claims lives of two Region Four residents

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 659.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 69-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard yesterday, the Ministry reported that within the last 24 hours 240 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 27,301.

Presently there are 36 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 128 in institutional isolation, 2,504 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 23,974 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.