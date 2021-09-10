Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 claims lives of two Region Four residents

Sep 10, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 659.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 69-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard yesterday, the Ministry reported that within the last 24 hours 240 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 27,301.
Presently there are 36 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 128 in institutional isolation, 2,504 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 23,974 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

TKR spinners star in win over Royals

TKR spinners star in win over Royals

Sep 10, 2021

Kaieteur News – CPL – Trinbago Knight Riders battled to a six wicket victory in their 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) encounter with Barbados Royals, yesterday. The Knight Riders...
Read More
UDFA commence search for ATC Players

UDFA commence search for ATC Players

Sep 10, 2021

Narayan and Priyanna Badminton Programme restarts

Narayan and Priyanna Badminton Programme restarts

Sep 09, 2021

GBA presents $2M worth of equipment to Gyms

GBA presents $2M worth of equipment to Gyms

Sep 09, 2021

Demerara Mutual Life Group Golf tourney set for Saturday at LGC

Demerara Mutual Life Group Golf tourney set for...

Sep 09, 2021

“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket gear for young and promising...

Sep 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The circus is back!

    Kaieteur News – The political circus has been reintroduced. Yesterday, it was announced that a 2-day Cabinet Outreach... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]