Catholic Church closes doors in solidarity with unvaccinated worshippers

Kaieteur News – The Catholic Church has closed its doors in an act of solidarity with its members who are unvaccinated.

According to a statement issued by Catholic Bishop of Guyana, Reverend Francis Alleyne, all catholic churches will be closed from today, September 10, 2021.

The statement outlined that the decision followed the most recent Gazetted order in relation to the COVID pandemic, which stipulates that persons accessing public buildings, including places of worship, need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

The release continued that the new order means that many of our brothers and sisters of the faith, at this time, will not be allowed entry into the churches.

“We ought not to leave part of the body detached from the whole,” it added noting that in solidarity with these brothers and sisters, and beginning on Friday, 10th September, the churches will conduct all worship virtually and refrain from gathering in any number.

The statement said further that all catholic churches will be closed for public worship until further notice.

In the meantime, the release outlined that the severe threat of the pandemic and the increasing numbers of infections and deaths warrants strong measures.

“…And this asks of us, not only that we comply with reliable scientific guidance but out of our Christian conviction, to go beyond the call and act in favour of the common good to the extent that it is necessary and involves sacrifice. ‘if anyone requires you to go one mile, go two miles with him’ (Mt 5:41),” Bishop Alleyne said in the release.

Further, he noted that the Body of Christ has up to now been vigilant in observing the precautions against the pandemic – masks, sanitizing, distancing.

“I commend you for this. But now, the threat has become more intense and we have to ask ourselves “what more must we do?” Bishop Alleyne questioned.

He explained that the term “Herd immunity” has been presented to us. It means that when a high percentage of the population (80%) has been vaccinated, it becomes extremely difficult for the virus to spread.

“The science is sound on this and worthy of our trust. The official teaching of the Church is that we would all access a vaccine and remain vigilant. I therefore give the strongest encouragement to our brothers and sisters who have still not been vaccinated to please reconsider your decision,” he said, calling on the membership to act in the interest of the common good and to do their part in safeguarding the well-being of all.

Meanwhile, the bishop urged the church to remain united in prayer, in their homes and through the virtual platforms in mutual love, strength and encouragement.