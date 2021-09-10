Bids submitted for construction of stockpile areas

Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the Ministry of Public Works received 16 bids in total for the construction of two stockpile areas.
These stockpile areas are being constructed for the Parika to Goshen road project and the Bartica, Sand Hills to Timehri road project.
Meanwhile, tenders were also opened for design and supervision services for the construction and installation of an abattoir and other related infrastructure, which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture’s, Agriculture Sector Development Unit.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Agriculture –Agriculture Sector Development Unit (ASDU)
Design and Supervision Services for the Construction and Installation of Abattoir and Other Related Infrastructure.
Protected Areas Commission
Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Works: Construction of Ranger Stations in Kaieteur Park, Region Eight.
Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Works: Construction of Ranger Station and Outpost in Kanuku Mountain Protected Areas, Region Nine.
National Drainage& Irrigation Authority (NDIA)
Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Capoey Sluice, Essequibo.
Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Pump Station at Greenwich Park/ Barnwell Area.
Ministry of Culture Youth & Sports
Procurement of 24 Concrete Poles.
Ministry of Public Works
Farm Access Roads Phase 2: Construction of Stockpile Area, Bartica, Sand Hills to Timehri.
Farm Access Roads Phase 2: Construction of Stockpile Area, Parika to Goshen.
