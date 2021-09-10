Bartica family hospitalised after serious accident

Kaieteur News – A family of seven from Bartica was involved in a serious accident on September, 5, 2021, and all eight family members are now hospitalised.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force, at 17:30hrs on the Byderabo Public Road, Essequibo River Bartica (ERB) a motor pickup GJJ 2802 was proceeding north along the western side of the said road at a fast rate of speed, and at the same time motor lorry GPP 406 was proceeding from the opposite direction (south) along the eastern side of the road.

Due to the fact that the driver was proceeding at a fast pace, he lost control of the motor pickup, which led to it toppling over several times and then colliding with the front of the motor lorry. As a result of the collision, the occupants and driver of the motor pickup GJJ 2802 were all flung out of the vehicle onto the road way, and received injuries about their bodies, while both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Subsequently, they were all picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons and transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where they were seen and examined.

According to information received from the attending doctor, the persons involved in the accident and injured are, 55-year-old Mark Nurse, admitted with a fractured spine, he is also the owner of motor pickup GJJ 2802 and was the driver at the time of the accident; eight-year-old Duana Nurse admitted for lacerations to the left and right hands; six- year-old Donaire Nurse admitted for a broken right hand; 15- year-old Condolezza Nurse admitted for lacerations about her head and face; 41-year-old Caroline Nurse admitted for lacerations about her face and right hand, all of 175 Mongrippa Hill, Bartica Essequibo River, also, Leona Gonsalves, 45, admitted for lacerations about her face and left hand; and 16-year-old Angel Hope admitted for lacerations about her head, both from Mora Camp Bartica Essequibo River.

The driver of motor lorry GPP 406 has been identified as Rawle Ward, 47, of 51 Seventh Avenue Bartica, Essequibo River, who was not injured in the accident. A breath alcohol test was conducted on the driver of said motor lorry, which read .000BAC (which means that he did not have any alcohol in his system). He is presently in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.